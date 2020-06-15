Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 32,200 Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Regional Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,021.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $880,467 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.41. Regional Management Corp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

