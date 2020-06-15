Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 701,450 shares of company stock worth $9,785,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. SciPlay Corp has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

