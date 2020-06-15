Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

