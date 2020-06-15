Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $471,000 in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luminex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

