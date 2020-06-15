Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $324.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $119,664. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.