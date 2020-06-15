Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,949 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.