Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 160,291 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,291 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.41% of Lannett worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $292.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

