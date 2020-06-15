Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after buying an additional 1,575,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PolyOne by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after buying an additional 434,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 444,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after buying an additional 561,218 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.