Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $252.67 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $271.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $216.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.38.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.