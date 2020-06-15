Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

