31,709 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

