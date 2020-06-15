Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Titan Machinery worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 467,709 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 359,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

