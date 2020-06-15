Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

