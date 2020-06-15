Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $133.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

