FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Neenah at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $18,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neenah by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neenah by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Neenah by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.