Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Civista Bancshares worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

