Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Core Laboratories worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,503,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $16,496,000. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $10,689,000.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

CLB opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

