MML Investors Services LLC Sells 42,846 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 93,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 696,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,449,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.09 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

