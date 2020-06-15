MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,230,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

WIW stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

