M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 148,642 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.