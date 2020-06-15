M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $94.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,445,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

