M&T Bank Corp Has $1.07 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

