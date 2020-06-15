M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,829 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

