32,759 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 635,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 756,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 377,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,874 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 437,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,240 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

