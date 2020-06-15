Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

