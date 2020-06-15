14,634 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $80.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

