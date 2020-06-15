M&T Bank Corp Purchases 16,618 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WPP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 154,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 143,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 3,988.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 100,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12,561.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.37. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

