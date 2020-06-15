M&T Bank Corp Has $973,000 Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 370,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

