M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,297 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after buying an additional 381,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Hasbro stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

