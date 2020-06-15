Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

