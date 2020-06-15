20,475 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

