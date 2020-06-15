M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,931 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after acquiring an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,423,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.