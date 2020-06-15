M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 66.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 387.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

PODD opened at $180.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.28 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $114.13 and a twelve month high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

