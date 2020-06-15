M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

