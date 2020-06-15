1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 298,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SRCE opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $847.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1st Source by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in 1st Source by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 1st Source by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

