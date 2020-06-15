M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 19,995 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 70,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 80,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

