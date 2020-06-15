Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zynga by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,215 shares of company stock valued at $796,019. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

