Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,102 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kennametal worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.37. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

