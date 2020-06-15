Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Acquires $58,837.39 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Brian Choi purchased 6,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 600.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

