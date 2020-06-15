Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $73.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

