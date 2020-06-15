BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BCUCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.10.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

