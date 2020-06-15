Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 712,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 517,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

