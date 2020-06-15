APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of APT Satellite in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of APT Satellite in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

ISSDY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. APT Satellite has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

About APT Satellite

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for APT Satellite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Satellite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zynga Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zynga Inc
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Kennametal Inc. Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Kennametal Inc. Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Op Bancorp Director Acquires $58,837.39 in Stock
Op Bancorp Director Acquires $58,837.39 in Stock
Gerald Wayne Grandey Sells 40,900 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd Stock
Gerald Wayne Grandey Sells 40,900 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd Stock
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Receives $73.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Receives $73.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report