Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMPQ. DA Davidson cut their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

