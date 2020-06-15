Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Umpqua by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 32.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

