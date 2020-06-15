Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SSL stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sasol by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

