Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at $13,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

