Ajo LP Buys 4,168 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

