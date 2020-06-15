Ajo LP Purchases Shares of 3,038 Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 61.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 43.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

