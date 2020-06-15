Ajo LP Acquires New Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNAV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telenav by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telenav by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telenav by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telenav by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNAV opened at $5.17 on Monday. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

